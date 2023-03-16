It’s time to spread some Easter cheer with the launch of the annual Easter Egg Appeal held by our sister title Your Local Paper and Radio West Norfolk.

Donation trolleys open on Friday at participating West Norfolk stores for your chocolate treat donations.

Previous appeals have seen thousands of donations of Easter eggs, which are distributed to more than 70 local charities and organisations, putting big smiles on lots of faces.

Pictured are Simon Rowe of Radio West Norfolk, Your Local Paper editor Sue Irving and Karina Russell, community champion at Tesco in Gaywood, where the appeal was launched on Wednesday.

Alan Taylor, managing director of Iliffe Media (West Norfolk) said: “It’s a pleasure to play a part in such a special appeal.”

Pictured are Simon Rowe of Radio West Norfolk, Your Local Paper editor Sue Irving and Karina Russell, community champion at Tesco in Gaywood, where the appeal was launched on Wednesday.