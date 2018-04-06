Craft fair in Downham Market raises care home funds

A crafty day at a care home in Downham has raised funds to pay for trips and entertainment for the residents.

The craft fair, held at High Haven on Sunday, March 25, gathered £140 for the home’s amenities fund.

Business administrator Sarah Towers said: “We had lots of footfall through the doors and it was a really nice day.”

Miss Towers said there were around 15 stalls in total, selling a range of different items such as cards, jewellery and cakes.

She said the funds will help pay for entertainment such as yoga classes and the 1940s act which visited this week.

