Craft market boosts Swaffham Community Hospital

For the past eight years, mother and daughter Carole and Camille Pegg have organised an annual Christmas Makers’ Market in Swaffham’s Assembly rooms.

The event, on Saturday, attracts craftspeople from across Norfolk and beyond.

SWAFFHAM CRAFT FAIR Carol and Camille Pegg set up their own stall at the Makers' Market

Each year profits from the event go to a local charity. This year the money raised will benefit the town’s community hospital.

“We are hoping to make around £250,” said Mrs Carol Pegg.

Some 30 stallholders put a wide range of crafts on show. To qualify 85 per cent of those items have to be hand-made but, in most cases, all the items were hand-made.

“We do it because there is not a lot of opportunity for the public to get the chance to see real hand-made crafts,” said Mrs Pegg.

The Assembly Rooms were packed out with some thirty stalls offering crafts that included knitwear, oil and water colours, jewellery, glassware, wood crafts and a wide range of traditional children’s presents.

“It’s such a popular even that stallholders will start booking for next year today,” said Mrs Pegg.