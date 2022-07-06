A church in South Lynn continued its longstanding support for an orphanage in India with a crafts day.

The event at Cornerstone King's Lynn Baptist Church last Saturday (July 2) raised more than £200.

It also provided a chance for people to hear more about Bethesda orphanage, which has about 120 children.

At the charity crafts day held at Cornerstone King's Lynn Baptist Church are 9from left) Denise Walmsley, Steve Russell, Catherine Fox, Andrea Morris and Sue Chaddock. (57710462)

Steve Russell, trustee for the church with responsibility for mission and outreach, said it was their second crafts fair and had been possible due to people's generosity in donating materials.

He added: "We do whatever we can to raise a bit of cash.

"The conversations we had about the work in India were absolutely brilliant.

"It just highlighted the fact that, even during these times, people are still interested in helping others.

"They just wanted to make a little difference."

The church has supported the orphanage and associated projects with about £120,000 funding since 1998.