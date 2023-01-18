Home   News   Article

Collision between car and van on King's Lynn's Hardwick Retail Park between Sainsbury's and Tesco

By Lucy Carter
Published: 12:22, 18 January 2023
 | Updated: 12:23, 18 January 2023

Emergency services were called to a crash between two vehicles yesterday evening, which caused some traffic delays in the area.

It happened on the Hardwick in Lynn at around 5.56pm, where the traffic lights are between Tesco and Sainsbury's.

The collision involved a car and a van, and eyewitnesses reported seeing the van missing its front bumper.

The incident occurred on the Campbell's Meadow in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps
An ambulance crew assessed two people at the scene, but they did not require hospital treatment.

Fire crews were also in attendance to see to a vehicle leaking fuel - they left the scene at around 6.30pm.

The incident was cleared by 7pm.

