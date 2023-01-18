Emergency services were called to a crash between two vehicles yesterday evening, which caused some traffic delays in the area.

It happened on the Hardwick in Lynn at around 5.56pm, where the traffic lights are between Tesco and Sainsbury's.

The collision involved a car and a van, and eyewitnesses reported seeing the van missing its front bumper.

The incident occurred on the Campbell's Meadow in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

An ambulance crew assessed two people at the scene, but they did not require hospital treatment.

Fire crews were also in attendance to see to a vehicle leaking fuel - they left the scene at around 6.30pm.

The incident was cleared by 7pm.