Crash between motorbike and car on London Road King's Lynn leaves road partially blocked

By Lucy Carter
Published: 18:41, 01 September 2022
 | Updated: 19:03, 01 September 2022

A crash in Lynn's town centre has left the road partially blocked.

Emergency services attended the collision, involving a motorbike and a car, on London Road, Lynn, at around 4.30pm. An ambulance and police were still at the scene at around 5.45pm.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing police officers taking statements, with an ambulance also being present.

Police and ambulance crews attended a crash on London Road this afternoon
Slow-moving traffic has been reported in areas of Lynn, impacting both ways.

