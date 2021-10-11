Crash causes queues on A47 at King's Lynn

Delays are being reported on one of the main routes to and from Lynn following a collision earlier this morning.

An incident involving two vehicles has been reported on the A47, between the Pullover and Saddlebow roundabouts, shortly before 6am.

The road is said to be partially blocked and queues are being reported on the westbound side of the road following the crash near the Ouse bridge, according to AA Roadwatch.

Police on the scene of an RTC - Norfolk Police accident sign. (51828056)

There is also some congestion reported on other routes towards the Pullover interchange.