Delays have been reported after a crash on a key road left it partially blocked.

Those travelling along the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way in Lynn faced major delays this morning.

Police confirmed it was a damage-only collision which left traffic queueing both ways near the Jubilee Roundabout.

There was a crash on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way. Picture: Google Maps

Motorists were also stuck going an average of 15mph in and around the Hardwick.

It is suspected that the crash, combined with the expected delays from today’s Sandringham concert, contributed to the slow-moving traffic.

Eyewitnesses said that it was “awful” and warned people to “stay clear”.