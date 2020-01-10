Crash partially blocks A47 near King's Lynn
Published: 15:35, 10 January 2020
| Updated: 15:35, 10 January 2020
There are delays on the A47 near Lynn following a crash this afternoon.
Police say they were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Constitution Hill at around 3.10pm. There are no reports of any injuries.
One lane is currently blocked and an eyewitness says Lynn-bound traffic is being directed through a layby at the side of the road to get round the crash site.
