Crash partially blocks A47 near King's Lynn

By Allister Webb
Published: 15:35, 10 January 2020
 | Updated: 15:35, 10 January 2020

There are delays on the A47 near Lynn following a crash this afternoon.

Police say they were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Constitution Hill at around 3.10pm. There are no reports of any injuries.

One lane is currently blocked and an eyewitness says Lynn-bound traffic is being directed through a layby at the side of the road to get round the crash site.

