Crazy Bananas, sumo wrestling and Splat the Rat: positive feedback after King's Centre event

Sumo wrestling and Nerf Gun shooting were among the activities taking place in a Lynn church at the weekend.

A total of 225 people attended a family fun day on Saturday as the King’s Centre offered an array of activities to get involved with.

Children’s entertainers Crazy Bananas were present at the event, while Hook a Duck, table football, a bouncy castle, face painting, games consoles and Splat the Rat were among the fun and games to be enjoyed.

Sumo wrestling fun

Bridget Jones of the King’s Centre said: “The event was a great success with over 200 people attending.

“It was a day for families to enjoy some fun together. All the activities were free because as a church we want to bless the community.”

The activities were followed by a Christian message and songs, before the event was rounded up with a lunch consisting of hotdogs and chips.

Family Fun Day at the King's Centre. Pictures: Michael Fysh

Based on Wellesley Street in Lynn, the church run a monthly Messy Church event for children on Friday evenings from 6pm to 7.30pm.

For the last three years, the church has run the family fun day on the first Saturday of the February half-term period.

“It’s a great opportunity for the local church to reach out to the community,” Mrs Jones added.

Two youngsters having a go at table football

Many visitors posted on social media to express their appreciation of how the event was run.

Aimee Symonds said: “You [King’s Centre] put on an awesome day for a huge number of people. Big thanks from us to everyone involved.”

And Phillip Clemmit said: “Such an enjoyable day. Brilliant, that’s all I can say.”

Ruth Doran added: “What a lovely time had by all and lovely to see so many people.”

