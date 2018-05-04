Creake Abbey hosts local artist

Creake Abbey, situated three miles south of Burnham Market in beautiful North Norfolk, is delighted to announce that it will be hosting a second solo exhibition entitled “Norfolk Horizons” by celebrated Norfolk artist, Tracey Ross, from June 12 to October 16 at the Creake Abbey Café.

With the theme of exploring horizons, a selection of Tracey’s recent large-scale and smaller scale paintings will be exhibited.

Tracey paints in a semi-abstract style using mixed media, acrylics and oils to create remarkable pieces that capture the mystery and beauty of the North Norfolk coastline.

Tracey Ross said: “I spend a lot of my time walking along the coastline with my sketchbook, drawing the seasonal changes.

“It is a place where I feel a spiritual connection, a sense of a greater presence.

“I paint to capture the beauty of Creation evident in our very special region, with its creeks, skies and expansive beaches. I am thrilled to be invited to once again exhibit my work at Creake Abbey, the perfect natural setting for my art work.”