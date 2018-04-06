Creative hub, gallery space and cinema could be on the cards for King’s Lynn’s Guildhall

A digital creative hub, an improved gallery space and a small cinema could all be set up within the St George’s Guildhall complex in Lynn.

It comes after a meeting of West Norfolk Council’s regeneration panel on Tuesday which heard reports regarding the future of the complex.

The meeting heard from the informal working group, which was set up to investigate the future of the King Street complex in January, following the rejection of a lottery funding bid for major renovations.

It was also told of the new King’s Lynn Cultural Prospectus – a document put together in response to the rejected bid – which underlines new proposals which would enable the complex to become a “multi-use, multi-purpose cultural and heritage asset”.

Elizabeth Nockolds, cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: “Recognising the benefits the complex could bring to the town in terms of cultural activity, social inclusion, community activities and its potential contribution to both the day and night time economy, we wanted plans that would enable a diverse range of arts related activities that would attract people of all ages from all walks of life.

“It has been good working with the group. Their approach has been very constructive and they have placed a great deal of importance on consulting with users of the complex.”

A council spokeswoman said the informal working group will report back to the panel later this year, and said nothing has been decided at this stage as the working group and the panel are not decision-making bodies.

Ivor Rowlands, of Lynn Arts, Culture and Heritage (LArCH), said he was pleased about the potential proposals.

He said: “This is the first I have heard of that, but this is what I have been calling for for two years.

“LArCH wants to have a community, multi-representative organisation that would be a focus for all art and cultural activity in King’s Lynn.

“The devil is in the detail. It really depends who would be involved in it.”