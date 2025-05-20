Young photographers came together to show off their skills at a church exhibition.

Some 40 students from Springwood High School in Lynn joined a variety of primary school pupils to display their work at St Faith’s Church.

Lee Eveson, the head of art and photography at Springwood, organised the show with the help of Revd Kyla Sorensen, and staff from the participating primaries.

Martha Johnson won the rector's award. Pictures: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

“This was an exhibition with St Faith’s and the schools in the Diocese,” Mr Eveson said.

“The theme ‘New Life’ was chosen, due to the fact that we were close to Easter.”

Each of the Springwood student photographers contributed a piece to the exhibition.

“Seeing 40 different individual photographs, which showed a personal response to the theme of new life, was really interesting, and we had some very different interpretations,” Mr Eveson added.

“I am always amazed by the intelligence and creativity of all of our students.”

Afterwards, Revd Sorensen paid a visit to the school to present the rector’s award for her favourite ‘New Life’ photograph, which went to A-Level student Martha Johnson.

It was the first time the high school had staged an exhibition at St Faith’s, but there are plans to make it a regular fixture.

“We are thinking biannually,” Mr Eveson said.

“We will also be taking students down to the church later in the year to do plein air drawing, which I think will be a great experience for them.

“It is not only a beautiful building, which draws visitors from across the world to see its paintings and stained-glass windows, but a vibrant and growing community of people led by an inspirational rector, who I have very much enjoyed working with.”

