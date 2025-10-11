In our weekly look at books, we focus on a thriller written by the creator of a popular TV drama…

Death at the White Hart by Chris Chibnall, maker of Broadchurch and former Doctor Who showrunner, delivers an impeccably constructed debut, as the dark secrets of a picture-postcard village spill over into brutal murder.

When Nicola Bridge moves back to Dorset after years as a CID detective in the big city, the last thing she expects is for the picturesque village of Fleetcombe to become a grisly crime scene.

Death at the White Hart by Chris Chibnall. Picture: Waterstones

Jim Tiernan, landlord of the White Hart pub, has been found dead, the body staged with macabre relish on an isolated country road.

As soon as she starts asking questions, Nicola realises everyone in the village has something to hide, including Frankie, the hairdresser who isn’t a skilled enough actor to conceal that they’re lying about the night of the murder, and Deakins, the embittered farmer still living in the shadow of a supposedly murderous ancestor.

Even the little girl, hidden at the top of the playground slide, is watching them all.

Whispers, rumours and lies - Nicola knows that somewhere among them, a killer is hiding in plain sight, because sometimes the smallest villages hide the darkest secrets...

Top ten chart with Lynn’s Waterstones:

1. The Impossible Fortune - Richard Osman

2. Murder at the Black Cat Cafe – Seishi Yokomizo

3. The Secret of Secrets - Dan Brown

4. The Frozen People - Elly Griffiths

5. Eat Yourself Healthy - Jamie Oliver

6. Broadland - David Blake

7. The Hallmarked Man - Robert Galbraith

8. The Land in Winter - Andrew Miller

9. Death at the White Hart - Chris Chibnall

10. The Eagle and the Hart - Helen Castor