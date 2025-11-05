Thousands of families enjoyed a fantastic free Halloween celebration in Lynn on Friday, organised by Discover King’s Lynn and the Vancouver Quarter.

The town centre came alive with spooky sights, thrilling entertainment and fun for all ages. Children dressed in their creepiest costumes, followed a Halloween-themed trail through the town, collecting stickers at every stop.

From wizards to witches, the town was buzzing as families enjoyed the event.

A frightfully fun, free event. Picture: Ian Burt

One of the highlights was the arrival of a ghostly pirate ship, which sailed the streets offering pirate-themed shows at regular intervals. Audiences were captivated by the pirate crew’s spooky stories, swashbuckling antics, and lively performances that delighted both children and adults alike.

Adding to the spooky charm, fans of Wednesday Addams were thrilled to meet moody lookalike ‘Moody Madams’ and pose for photo opportunities.

“This event was a huge success and brought such a brilliant energy to the town,” said Shelley Overson, assistant manager for Vancouver Quarter.

Costumed characters were in town. Picture: Ian Burt

“It was fantastic to see so many families come together to enjoy Halloween in a safe, free, and inclusive environment,” she added.

Families enjoying the Halloween-themed event. Picture: Ian Burt