Mintlyn Crematorium in Lynn has raised £15,000 to donate to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The money has been raised through a charitable scheme, operated by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM), of which Lynn Road-based Mintlyn is a member.

Under the scheme metal from medical implants is recycled after cremation, with the consent of the family of the deceased. Twice a year the institute asks its scheme members to nominate local charities, which help to support people to cope with the death of loved ones, to receive a donation.

East Anglian Air Ambulance pilots Gareth Allen (left) and Nick Jones (right).

Cllr Brian Long, cabinet member for corporate services at West Norfolk Council, said: “East Anglian Air Ambulance carry out life-saving work every day and have done an incredible job to continue operating during the difficult conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic. I appreciate the vital work they carry out.

“This donation of £15,000 is the largest one Mintlyn, which is owned and operated by the borough council, has ever made as part of this scheme and I thank the crematorium staff for organising it.”

Barbara McGee, fundraising manager of East Anglian Air Ambulance, said: “We can’t thank Mintlyn Crematorium enough for considering us for the nomination which resulted in such an amazing donation.

“We also want to recognise and thank all the families who consented to the scheme. Any funds raised allows us to continue with our 24/7 service thought East Anglia.”