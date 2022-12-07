A free Christmas carol service will be held at Lynn's Mintlyn Crematorium next week.

Tickets will be required for entry due to the popularity of the family-friendly event that will take place on Wednesday, December 14.

Previous years have proved successful, and this occasion is sure to be no different with music performances from the Roaming Rockies choir and Mintlyn organist Jonathan Chaddock.

The service, which has a history of raising hundreds of pounds for good causes, will be supporting Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, as well as West Norfolk Mayor Lesley Bambridge's chosen charities.

Guests will be invited to make an optional donation to receive a special message tag to write down a memory and place on the Christmas tree.

Canon Father Peter Rollings of Our Lady of the Annunciation in Lynn will be leading the ceremony along with Reverend Canon Father Adrian Ling, the mayor’s chaplain and parish priest of All Saints Church, and civil celebrant Claire Singh.

Reverend Canon Father Adrian Ling, the mayor’s chaplain and parish priest of All Saints Church, Lynn with mayor of West Norfolk Lesley Bambridge at a previous event together

The mayor will also be attending the service.

For those unable to attend, the service will be webcast to watch at home.

You can email mintlyn@west-norfolk.gov.uk or telephone 01553 630533 for tickets or details.

By Sonny Hutton Woolford