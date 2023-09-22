A crematorium is inviting the public to its first Macmillan Coffee Morning.

Mintlyn Crematorium, in Lynn, is raising money for Macmillan by inviting the public into the chapel where they can make a voluntary donation to the charity whilst enjoying tea, coffee and cake.

Anyone is welcome to attend between 9.30am and 11.30am on Friday, September 29 and explore the chapel and grounds.

The Crematorium is inviting those who attend to make voluntary donations for the cause.

Cllr Bal Anota, cabinet member for property and corporate services, said: “Macmillan does so much to support many people across the country who are living with cancer.

“I thank the team at Mintlyn for organising this, and ask that people come and support our coffee morning for this worthwhile cause.”

People wishing to support the event online can donate at justgiving.com/cm23046433

Do you have a story for Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk