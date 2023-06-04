West Norfolk residents have an opportunity to find out more about Mintlyn Crematorium at its open day next weekend.

The open day, which takes place between 10am and 1pm on Saturday, June 10, is a chance for members of the public to explore the site in Bawsey, near Lynn, which is owned and managed by West Norfolk Council.

Visitors can speak to staff about the building, the grounds, the cremation process and memorials.

Mintlyn Crematorium in King's Lynn

Cllr Bal Anota, cabinet member for property and corporate services at the borough council, said: "This open day is ideal for people to visit and explore the beautiful grounds.

“Previous open days have been well received and seen 300 people pop in.

“Visitors can also learn more about how the crematorium works, possibly ask some sensitive questions and maybe even seek some reassurance.”

Staff in the chapel will explain what happens there, visitors will then be guided through the crematory and discover how it works, finishing in flower court.

Visitors can also walk around the grounds and see the Book of Remembrance Room.

Mintlyn opened in 1980 and has provided a service to thousands of local families.

To ensure that the same level of service continues to be provided, visitors will be asked to share their views about what the service can do better or differently.

Further information is available by calling 01553 630533 or email mintlyn@west-norfolk.gov.uk.