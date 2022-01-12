Crews battle blaze at King's Lynn docks

Dozens of firefighters have been tackling a major blaze at Lynn's docks this afternoon.

Service chiefs say the fire at the Alexandra Dock is now out, but environmental workers are likely to remain at the site into this evening.

An exclusion zone which was set up around the site is also set to be lifted in the coming hours.

Fire incident at King's Lynn Docks.. (54228779)

Emergency crews were called to the area at around 12.30pm today following reports of a building fire on the site.

Units from Methwold, Downham and West Walton joined their Lynn colleagues at the scene.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service group manager Terry Pinto said this afternoon: "We had more than 40 firefighters on scene at this commercial building fire, which has now been extinguished.

"We will be scaling back the 200m exclusion zone in the next couple of hours. We are now working with the site owners and Environment Agency and will have a presence on scene into this evening."

An earlier update on the service's online incident log said: "There are currently multiple fire appliances on scene on Alexandra Dock, Kings Lynn attending a building fire.

"This incident is an ongoing incident."

Members of the public were also advised to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed.

The scale of the response to the fire meant a Fakenham-based crew was called to respond to a carbon monoxide alarm on Chapel Terrace in Lynn, shortly before 2pm.