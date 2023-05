Crews were called to a fire in the open in the early hours of this morning.

One appliance from Lynn rushed to the blaze at Lynn Road in Tilney All Saints at 4.37am today.

Hose reel jets were used to extinguish the flames.

Crews attended a fire in the open on Lynn Road, Tilney All Saints this morning. Picture: Google Maps

The fire service’s stop message was received at 5.09am.