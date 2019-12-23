Home   News   Article

Crews called to blaze at South Lynn home

By Allister Webb
Published: 12:56, 23 December 2019
 Published: 12:56, 23 December 2019

Firefighters have been called to tackle a blaze at a house in South Lynn today.

Emergency crews were alerted to the incident at an address in Hockham Street at around 11.20am today.

Two units attended the scene and witnesses said surrounding areas had been cordoned off while crews tackled the fire.

Fire news (20888475)
A short time ago, the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the scene had been cleared and the incident had been dealt with.

There are no reports of any injuries.

