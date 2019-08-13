Emergency crews were called to the scene of a chemical fire at a paper mill in Lynn this afternoon (Tuesday, August 13).

Firefighters from Lynn North, Lynn South, Terrington and Thetford, along with the Environmental Protection Unit, attended the incident on Poplar Avenue, where Palm Paper is based, at 1.40pm.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "It was a fire in a contained area – there was no risk to the public."

A Palm Paper spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter.