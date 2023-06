Firefighters were called to a town blaze in the open last night.

Appliances from Lynn were sent to the fire at Hardings Way at 7.19pm.

Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames, and a stop message was received at 8.24pm.

Crews battled the fire just after 7pm last night. Picture: iStock

