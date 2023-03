Firefighters tackled a blaze in the hold of a cargo boat at Lynn Docks yesterday afternoon.

Crews from Lynn North and South attended the scene of the fire at Bentinck Docks at around 3.30pm.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews used hose reel and main jets to extinguish the blaze, as well as a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

Bentinck dock at King's Lynn port

A stop was called to the incident at 4.10pm.