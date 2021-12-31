Firefighters were called to two blazes within minutes of each other in Lynn yesterday.

A rubbish blaze was reported in Tennyson Road, close to The Walks, shortly before 4.10pm on Thursday.

Then, around 20 minutes later, units were alerted to a domestic building blaze in Beloe Crescent, South Lynn, which was found to have extinguished before crews reached the scene.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Lynn and Terrington checked the scene using a thermal imaging camera.

There were also reports of a building blaze in Northgate Way, Terrington St Clement at around 5.15pm yesterday, though service chiefs say that was a false alarm.