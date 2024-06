Crews managed to extinguish a town blaze in the early hours of this morning.

One appliance from Lynn’s station was sent to a fire in the open at Greenpark Avenue after receiving a call at 1:44am on Monday.

Firefighters used hose reel jets and hand appliances to extinguish the flames.

The fire was put out quickly. Picture: iStock

A stop message was received shortly afterwards at 1:55am.