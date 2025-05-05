Lifeboat crews rushed to check on a cruiser which was drifting at sea after running out of fuel - and had to tow it back to Lynn.

Volunteers from Hunstanton RNLI were already on board the Spirit of West Norfolk lifeboat when they were tasked by HM Coastguard at around 7pm last Wednesday.

They made their way ten miles or so across The Wash before locating the 32ft craft near the River Nene outfall at Sutton Bridge.

The Hunstanton lifeboat tows the vessel back to Lynn after it ran out of fuel. Picture: Hunstanton RNLI

The vessel, with two on board, had set off from Lynn and had been making for Boston before getting into difficulty.

After assessing the situation, the crew decided that with the vessel out of fuel and drifting, those on board were at risk and the safest option was to tow it back to Lynn.

After doing so and meeting Hunstanton Coastguard to hand over the vessel and its uninjured crew, they then returned to their station shortly before midnight.

Once the craft was recovered, it was washed down and refuelled before being placed back on service.