Crews sent to building fire on South Wootton's Grimston Road

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 12:31, 11 August 2022

Firefighters were called to a building blaze on a main road in South Wootton late yesterday evening.

Four crews were sent to the scene on Grimston Road at about 11.35pm to reports of the domestic building fire.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews, from Lynn and Sandringham, spent about an hour tackling the blaze.

Firefighters were called to a building blaze in South Wootton late yesterday evening. Stock image
A stop was called to the incident, meaning firefighters could start leaving the scene, at about 12.36am today.

