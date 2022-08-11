Firefighters were called to a building blaze on a main road in South Wootton late yesterday evening.

Four crews were sent to the scene on Grimston Road at about 11.35pm to reports of the domestic building fire.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews, from Lynn and Sandringham, spent about an hour tackling the blaze.

Firefighters were called to a building blaze in South Wootton late yesterday evening. Stock image

A stop was called to the incident, meaning firefighters could start leaving the scene, at about 12.36am today.