Crews sent to fire at business premises on King's Lynn's Oldmedow Road
Published: 16:09, 20 January 2023
| Updated: 16:14, 20 January 2023
Firefighters tackled a blaze at a business premises in Lynn this afternoon.
Crews were sent to a commercial building fire on Oldmedow Road on the Hardwick Industrial Estate at about 12.29pm.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
"A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots."
Teams from Lynn and Massingham responded to the incident and started leaving the scene at around 2.06pm.