Crews sent to fire at business premises on King's Lynn's Oldmedow Road

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 16:09, 20 January 2023
Firefighters tackled a blaze at a business premises in Lynn this afternoon.

Crews were sent to a commercial building fire on Oldmedow Road on the Hardwick Industrial Estate at about 12.29pm.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

The fire happened on Oldmedow Road in King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps
"A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots."

Teams from Lynn and Massingham responded to the incident and started leaving the scene at around 2.06pm.

