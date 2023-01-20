Firefighters tackled a blaze at a business premises in Lynn this afternoon.

Crews were sent to a commercial building fire on Oldmedow Road on the Hardwick Industrial Estate at about 12.29pm.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

The fire happened on Oldmedow Road in King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

"A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots."

Teams from Lynn and Massingham responded to the incident and started leaving the scene at around 2.06pm.