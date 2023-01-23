Firefighters have been called to a blaze in a flat in Lynn this evening.

Crews from Lynn North and Downham were sent to the scene of the building fire on Waterloo Street at about 5.04pm.

A fireman at the scene told the Lynn News that no one was hurt in the small building fire, caused by a radiator.

Firefighters on the scene at Waterloo Street in King's Lynn

"The resident should be able to move back into the flat once it's been cleared," he added.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service fire log says crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

"A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots and a positive pressure ventilation fan to remove any smoke from the property," it adds.

The fire was under control by 5.57pm, when a stop was called to the incident.