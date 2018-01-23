Crews tackling major house fire in Walpole Cross Keys

Fire crews from two counties are at the scene of a serious blaze affecting three homes in a West Norfolk village.

Emergency units were called to the incident in Walpole Cross Keys at around 5.15pm this afternoon.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service says units from 10 fire stations are currently dealing with the fire in a row of three terraced houses.

Crews from as far afield as Fakenham and March are among those at the scene, along with units from Lynn, Downham, Hunstanton, Massingham, Outwell, Sandringham, Terrington and Wisbech.