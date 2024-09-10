Hundreds of people flocked to a special emergency services day at Hunstanton on Sunday.

The event saw the town’s RNLI's inshore lifeboat Spirit of West Norfolk and search and rescue hovercraft Samburgh team up with Shannon Class all weather lifeboats Joel and April Grunnill, from Skegness and Duke of Edinburgh, from Wells, for an exercise in The Wash.

There were stalls and vehicles on display, including HM Coastguard, the National Coastguard Institution, British Divers’ Marine Life Rescue, Norfolk's police and ambulance services and the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, which is celebrating its 140th anniversary.

Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat Spirit of West Norfolk passes Skegness lifeboat Joel and April Grunnill. Pictures: RNLI/Chris Bishop

The unique group of firefighters, who operate alongside the city's regular and retained crews, brought a vintage Land Rover pump dating back to 1963.

Hunstanton and West Norfolk RNLI Guild members formed a human fruit machine

Hunstanton's Storm Force team also ran a sea safety session, while visitors could also chance their arm on a human fruit machine run by the Hunstanton and West Norfolk RNLI Guild.

Station visits lead Kate Craven, who organised the event, said: “On National Emergency Services Day, what better way to bring together and celebrate our community emergency services.

“To have Hunstanton, Wells and Skegness RNLI displaying together in our 200th year and supported by our police, coastguard, ambulance, NCI Coastwatch, British Divers Marine Life Rescue and our special guests Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade on their 140th anniversary brought an incredible community spirit.”