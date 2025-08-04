The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of a Latvian seasonal worker in Lynn.

Maris Ile, who was 54, lived in the Highgate area of town and was last seen when he got home from work on the morning of November 20. His body has not been found.

Described as living a ‘structured life’ and regularly keeping in touch with his family, Maris was reported missing three days later.

Maris Ile is presumed murdered. Picture: Norfolk Police

His mother, Galina, described him as “a caring son who loved motorbikes” and urged anyone who may have information to come forward.

Crimestoppers is supporting the investigation by offering up to £20,000 for information that the charity exclusively receives that leads to the conviction of anyone involved in the killing. The reward is available for three months and is due to expire on November 4.

You can give information via Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111. Information passed directly to the police will not qualify for a reward.

Maris Ile was last seen in November last year. Picture: Norfolk Police

To date, five people have been arrested in connection with his murder.

Phil Breckon, regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: “Our charity is here for people who find it difficult to speak directly to the police. We’ve been passing on information whilst guaranteeing anonymity for decades. It’s a promise we’ve always kept. That means no police, no courts, no witness statements. Put simply, when you contact our charity online or on the phone, there’s no comeback.



“Crimestoppers is completely independent of the police. Please speak up anonymously. We are here 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We cannot trace your call or track your IP address. No one will ever know you contacted us. You may think your information is insignificant; however, it could make all the difference.”



More details about the rewards process – at the heart of which is ensuring you stay 100% anonymous - can be found on the Crimestoppers website.