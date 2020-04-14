Crowdfunder launched to help support King's Lynn's Festival Too in 2021

Organisers have launched a crowdfunding appeal to help pay for next year's Festival Too in Lynn, after this year's event was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, officials made the "heart-breaking" announcement that this year's free festival, which was set to be held over three weekends in July in the centre of Lynn, was cancelled.

As the event's cancellation also means that donations and sponsorships will be missed out on, putting the committee in a "difficult position" for 2021, they have now launched a crowdfunder with a £5,000 target.

Festival Too crowds(13875844)

A post on the crowdfunder says: "For the first time in our 35 year history, we have had to cancel Festival Too.

"Like many other events, Covid-19 has scuppered our 2020 festival.

"Unfortunately, that also means that we will miss out on donations and sponsorship which puts us in a difficult position for 2021

"If you have enjoyed Festival Too over the years, please do donate, no matter how small the amount, every single penny will help."

To donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/raising-funds-for-festival-too, where supporters can also watch a recap of Festival Too in 2019.