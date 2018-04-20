Crowds flock to new Farmers’ Market in King’s Lynn

Shoppers were out in force in the heart of Lynn on Saturday for the first of a new series of regular Farmers’ Markets.

Crowds flocked to the Saturday Market Place for the event, which was jointly funded by Discover King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Council.

Dozens of local producers took the chance to showcase their wares at the markets, which are scheduled to be held on a monthly basis throughout the spring and summer.

And officials say even more stallholders are expected to attend the next market in May.

The initiative is part of a wider effort to encourage more visitors into the town centre following falls in footfall figures at the end of last year and during the first part of 2018.

New data published this week showed Lynn’s experiences were reflective of a broader trend which saw national figures drop by six per cent in March alone.

Discover King’s Lynn has already outlined plans for regular craft markets in the Saturday Market Place, though no start date has yet been announced.

Officials say a number of other initiatives are also being planned in a bid to reverse the current trend. Picture: Discover King’s Lynn