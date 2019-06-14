Crowds flock to opening of new King's Lynn discount store

Large queues of people were waiting to get a glimpse inside Lynn's newest shop when it welcomed its first customers today.

The One Below store has opened in the town's Vancouver Quarter this morning and is located in the former Poundworld premises in Broad Street.

Store manager Julie Russell and a team of nine staff members greeted customers when the doors were opened.

One Below store manager Julie Russell and staff welcome customers for the grand opening

A total of 20 jobs have been created, and the store has employed two people who have learning disabilities.

Mrs Russell said: "The stock that we have is exceptional at a fraction of the price you find in other stores.

"It's a fantastic team we have here with a variety of experience. Some of them are brand new to this sort of thing."

One customer told the Lynn News it was "too crowded" inside the store at the time, but they are glad to have another discount store in the town.

The queue for the opening of the store on Friday morning

The man, who did not wished to be named, said: "I missed the one that closed down. I shop everywhere so will be using this new one too.

"I am not one of those who does all of their shopping in the same place. It keeps me busy and active."

Another anonymous customer said she was visiting the store "out of curiosity."

"I can't understand why it has opened right next to Poundland. But, it looks like there will be some good deals like cheaper cleaning products," she said.

One Below will be selling thousands of goods priced from £1 or less after being set up by Chris Edwards who founded Poundworld in 2004.

Leaflets for One Below were being snapped up outside the store

Area manager of One Below, Dan Upton, said he was delighted to see the store "nice and busy" on Friday morning.

He said he is not concerned by the potential competition with Poundland next door.

He said: "This unit works for us whether we are near a competitor or not.

"We are a different store to Poundland and a different concept. We sell things for £1 and below rather than £1 and above so it is better value for customers."

Mr Upton added that the store sells a variety of products which "cover all bases" including health and beauty products, electricals, stationary, pet care and food.

Inside One Below

Inside One Below