Lynn's Tuesday Market Place was alive with music this weekend with the return of Folk in the Town.

The free event which ran on Saturday and Sunday, featured two days of folk, folk rock, bluegrass, and Americana.

It was well attended with a large crowd enjoying the music on both days.

Fourteen different acts performed on the Tuesday Market Place over the weekend. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Fourteen acts were performed over the weekend, including Sally Ironmonger, a singer-songwriter whose work draws on folk, poetry, and comedy, and The Salts who play both traditional and original shanties.

Graham Middleton, deputy leader and cabinet member for business, culture and heritage at the borough council, said: “The sun was shining, and the crowd flocked to enjoy over six hours of live music each day in the Tuesday Market Place.

"I would like to thank all the performers and Adrian Tebbutt who organises the event on behalf of the borough council, for putting on another great free live music event in King’s Lynn town centre.

Large crowds enjoyed the live music on Saturday and Sunday. Picture: West Norfolk Council

"It encouraged many people to come into town and enjoy what King’s Lynn has to offer.”

This upcoming Sunday there will be more free entertainment in Tuesday Market Place. DJ Mark Purdy will be hosting Soulful Sunday from noon until 5pm.

The Tuesday Market Place was alive with music for more than six hours of free entertainment on both days. Picture: West Norfolk Council

DJ Sue Simper will also be on stage, and live music will also be performed by the soul band, The Soft Tone Needles.

Reporting by Amelia Platt