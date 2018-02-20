Crowds gather for mane event in Downham Market

People gathered in droves in Downham on Friday for the town’s Chinese New Year celebrations which featured a special guest.

A Chinese lion dance brought a colourful display to the Town Square, where more than 200 people of all ages stopped to enjoy the festivities marking the start of the year of the dog.

Chinese New Year Celebrations at Downham Market Town Square, with a display and musicians

The free event, organised by Downham Town Council, received positive feedback, the council said.

A spokesman for the town council added: “We were really happy with the attendance considering it was during half term.”

He said in previous years, the event had been held during term time, with participation from local schools to tie in with their curriculum.

“It was a really nice day and the good weather came out for it. People viewed the lion dance from all around the square, with a number of people looking out of their windows to see,” he added.

The spokesman said the council had received feedback from youngsters describing the lion dance as “awesome and superb”.

Traditionally Chinese lion dances are performed to bring good luck and fortune.

While the festivities were underway on the square, the Clackclose Guides held a coffee morning at the town hall next door.

