Cancer victim Kevin Smith’s one last wish was to marry Julie, his partner of 20 years.

Sadly Kevin, 61, died only days before that dream could come true, leaving Julie to pay a heartfelt tribute to her “romantic and caring” soulmate.

She said: “All the time we were together he would bring me flowers and I don’t think there was ever a day went by without him saying ‘I love you’.

kevin smith and julie webster (50134331)

“We never got married but in his last few days he said that his one wish was for us to marry.”

The family had started to make arrangements but the weekend held things up and Kevin sadly died on the Sunday before a ceremony could take place.

Kevin was born in South Lynn and he and Julie Brewster moved to East Walton 12 years ago.

“He loved it here. He said he would never leave,” said Julie.

He worked as a taxi controller for several companies, including Lynn Cabs, and had got to know every road and street in the town.

Then he became a delivery driver for Fedex, often working long hours from 4.45am until 7.30pm, until he was diagnosed with cancer.

Julie said: “He was known to people all over Lynn and West Norfolk. He was always polite and helpful and everywhere he went he was always happy, joking and making people laugh even when he was ill.

“A friend who was in hospital with him for four days says his time with Kevin changed his life. Kevin just wanted people to be happy. He was a true legend.”

Julie said that they shared a wicked sense of humour and were both big fans of Manchester United - though he was very proud to have once played for King’s Lynn in a charity football match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Kevin was also keen on motor racing and enjoyed spending time with their three grandchildren.

Kevin’s funeral will take place at Mintlyn on Thursday, August 26 at 11.30am.