Curious to see how your favourite restaurant, café or takeaway is rated? Here are all the food hygiene marks in West Norfolk
Every place that serves food is given a hygiene rating up and down the country.
Some have received glowing five out of five ratings, which are classed as ‘very good’ and require no improvement. But this is not the case for all.
On the other end of the scale, some eateries have received a one or zero out of five rating, meaning there is either ‘major’ or ‘urgent improvement necessary’.
All ratings, issued by West Norfolk Council, are publicly available to view online.
Some of those to have received perfect ratings are Baytree in Hilgay, Giardini Di Naxos in Downham and the King’s Lynn Tandoori.
However, those with lower ratings include Pizza Express in Lynn receiving a two out of five rating and India Gate in Lynn slammed with a one out of five.
Curious to find out what rating your favourite restaurant, cafe or takeaway has received? Make sure to keep an eye out for your favourite in the list below…
Businesses with five-star ratings (Very good) in 2023-25:
00 Pizza, North Runcton
4 In Love, Lynn
AG Landymore & Son, Stow Bridge
Ali’s Kebab and Fish and Chips, Outwell
Allium, Downham
Amy’s Restaurant, Gaywood
Andymacs Fish and Chip shop, Terrington St Clement
Apple Cafe, West Acre
Arbuckles, Downham
Bawsey Ltd, Bawsey
Beach View, Hunstanton
Beijing Express, Lynn
Biagio’s, East Rudham
Bircham Windmill, Great Bircham
Bistons Fish Shop, Lynn
Breakfast and Brownies, Heacham
Briarfields Hotel - Titchwell
Brothers In Arms - Walpole St Andrew
Burger King - Lynn
Cafe Legge - Hunstanton
Cafe Moccha - Lynn
Cafe Roasta - Lynn
Caffe Nero - Lynn
Caley Hall Hotel - Old Hunstanton
Canto Da Rosinha - Lynn
Carpenters Arms - East Winch
Castle Acre Fish and Chips - Castle Acre
Cave Kitchen - Downham
Chalk and Cheese Bed and Breakfast - Shouldham
Charcoal Grill - Lynn
China Rose - Emneth
Chives - Hunstanton
Cobbles Tea Room - Lynn
Congham Hall - Grimston
Cornerstone Cafe - Lynn
Costa Coffee - branches on Hardwick Industrial Estate, Downham, Hardwick Retail Park, West Lynn, High Street Lynn, Hunstanton, Broad Street Lynn
Cream Me Up Scotty - Downham
Crown & Mitre - Lynn
Dawinee Thai Restaurant - Gaywood
Direct Pizza - Downham
Docking Fish Bar - Docking
Domino’s Pizza - St Nicholas Retail Park Lynn, Hardwick Industrial Estate, Lynn
Donatos Pizza & Kebab House- Marham
Downham Cafe - Downham
Downham Home And Garden - Downham
Dukes Head Hotel - Lynn
Eatwell Cafe and Restaurant - Lynn
Elliot’s Fish and Chips - Hunstanton
Ems Den - Hunstanton
Eric’s Pizza - Thornham
Eric’s Fish and Chips -Thornham
Farmers Arms Inn - South Wootton
Feltwell Chinese Takeaway - Feltwell
Fishers of Hunstanton - Hunstanton
Five Frying Fish - Hunstanton
Freebridge Farm Brewers Fayre - West Lynn
Frydays - Lynn
Gaywood Pizza House and Coffee House - Gaywood
Gem’s Peri Peri - Lynn
George and Dragon Public House - Wereham
Georgies Cafe - Hunstanton
Giardini Di Naxos - Downham
Globe Hotel - Lynn
Grants Restaurant - Lynn
Greggs - High Street Lynn, Broad Street Lynn, Hardwick Industrial Estate Lynn and Downham
Guac and Mole - Hillington
Harrison Brothers Rock n Roll Diner - Hunstanton
Heacham Fish Bar - Heacham
Heacham Halt Cafe - Heacham
Heacham Manor Hotel - Heacham
Rose and Crown - Hilgay
Hob in the Well - Lynn
Hunstanton Pizza - Hunstanton
Istanbul Kebab House and Fish Bar - Lynn
Jack’s Restaurant - Stow Bridge
Just Jades Tearoom - Walpole St Andrew
King’s Lynn Tandoori - Gaywood
Kings Arms - Shouldham
Knights Hill Hotel and Barn - South Wootton
Le Strange Arms Hotel - Old Hunstanton
Lightouse Cafe - Hunstanton
Liquor and Loaded - Lynn
Little Barns Coffee Shop - Northwold
Little Chippy - Downham
Loke Road Fish Bar - North Lynn
Mabel Bakery - Downham
Magdalen Traditional Fish and Chips - Magdalen
Manor Road Fish Bar and Kebab - Dersingham
Maya Bistro - Lynn
McDonald’s -Downham, High Street Lynn, West Lynn, Campbells Meadow Lynn
Mei Tea - Lynn
Mem’s Kitchen - both branches in Lynn
Middletons Steak House and Grill - Middleton
Mikeys Coffee - Hunstanton
Millennium Pizza - Downham
Nando’s - Lynn
New China - Lynn
Nip and Growler - Lynn
No 33 Hunstanton - Hunstanton
Norburys - Lynn
Norfolk Lavender Farm Shop - Heacham
Novus Restaurant and Cafe - College of West Anglia, Lynn
Ocean Fish Bar- Upper Marham
Old Marine Bar - Hunstanton
Old Town Beach Cafe - Old Hunstanton
Orb and Sceptre - South Wootton
Panda Kitchen - Burnham Market
Papa John’s Pizza - Lynn
Pavilion Coffee House - Gaywood
Pearl River - Lynn
Pebbles Coffee Shop - Snettisham
Petals Tea Room - Dersingham
Phansa Thai Restaurant - Downham
PicaPau - Lynn
Pizza Hut - Lynn
Platform One Cafe and Takeaway - Downham
Poco Lounge - Lynn
Portland Plaice Fish and Chips - Lynn
Prezzo - Lynn
Purrr Cafe - Lynn
QEH Hospital Kitchen and Cafe - Lynn
Queen Victoria - Snettisham
Rav’s Fish and Chips - Upwell
Reeds Homestore - Downham
Reffley Fish Bar - Lynn
Reg’s Fish and Chips- Hunstanton
Rodwell’s Fish and Chips - Watlington
Rose and Crown - Snettisham
Rumbles - Methwold
Rumbles - Downham
Rumbles - Gayton
Rusty Krab Rum Shop and Bar - Lynn
Salad Bowl Cafe - Hunstanton
Seabank Fish and Chips - Lynn
Silk Road - Heacham
Silver Sands - Heacham
Silver Teaspoon - Lynn
Silverspoon Cafe and Restaurant - Lynn
Smiths The Bakers - Lynn
Smokey Jo’s Restaurant and Grill
Snettisham Beach Fish and Chips - Snettisham
South Wootton Takeaway - South Wootton
Spice Hut - Downham
Star Kebab - Hunstanton
Starbucks - Walton Highway, Lynn and High Street Lynn
Steam House Cafe - Lynn
Strikes Bowl - Lynn
Subway - High Street Lynn, Gaywood, Downham, Hardwick Retail Park Lynn, and Tennyson Road Lynn
Tea and the Gang Artisan Tea Shop - Lynn
Tennyson Tandoori - Lynn
Terracotta House - Downham
Terrington Fish Bar - Terrington St John
Tesco Family Dining - Hunstanton
The Anatolia Kebab - Gaywood
The Andel Lodge - Tottenhill
The Angel - Watlington
The Barn Restaurant - Terrington St John
The Barn Restaurant - Hilgay
The Bell Inn - Denver
The Black Horse Inn - Castle Rising
The Burnhams Tea Room Cafe - Burnham Market
The Bushel and Strike - Heacham
The Catch - Lynn
The Chequers - Wimbotsham
The China Garden House - Hunstanton
The Cock - Magdalen
The Codfather - West Lynn
The Crab Hut - Brancaster
The Crown Hotel - Downham
The Crown Inn - Gayton
The Crown Lodge Hotel - Outwell
The Dabbling Duck - Great Massingham
The Duck Inn - Stanhoe
The Farmhouse at Fincham - Fincham
The Feathers Hotel - Dersingham
The Filling Station - Lynn
The Fish Piper - Feltwell
The Fish Shed - Brancaster Staithe
The Foldgate Inn - Stradsett
The Golden Lion Hotel - Hunstanton
The Hare Arms - Stow Bardolph
The Hero - Burnham Overy Staithe
The Heron - Stow Bridge
The Honeystone - Hunstanton
The Hoste Arms - Burnham Market
The Hunstanton Ski Club Cafe and Bar - Hunstanton
The Jolly Farmers - Fakenham
The Jolly Sailors - Brancaster Staithe
The Kebab Master - Lynn
The Lodge - Old Hunstanton
The Lord Nelson - Burnham Thorpe
The Maids Head - Lynn
The Neptune Inn - Old Hunstanton
The Norfolk Cheese Company - Downham
The Norfolk Deli Cafe- Hunstanton
The Old Bank - Snettisham
The Old Store - Snettisham
The Old White Bell - Southery
The Orange Tree - Thornham
The Ostrich Inn - South Creake
The Pavilion- Heacham
The Pavilion - Hunstanton
The Ship Hotel - Brancaster
The Stag - West Acre
The Swan Inn - South Wootton
The Terrace - Hunstanton
The Three Horseshoes - Roydon
The Titchwell Manor Hotel - Titchwell
The Warehouse Taproom and Restaurant - Setchey
The Wash and Tope - Hunstanton
The Wellington - Feltwell
The West Norfolk Pub - Heacham
The Whalebone - Downham
The White Horse Hotel - Brancaster Staithe
The Woolpack Inn - Terrington St John
Thornham Deli - Thornham
Titash - Downham
Tropics Fish and Chips - Dersingham
Tubbies Takeaway - Hunstanton
Unique Castle Rising Tea Rooms - Castle Rising
Vegas Fish Bar - Hunstanton
Vegas Coffee Shop - Hunstanton
Waffle-opolis - Lynn
White Horse - Gaywood
Wimpy - Lynn
Wootton Fish Bar - South Wootton
Yo! Sushi - Tesco Gaywood
Businesses with four-star ratings (good) in 2023-25:
Anada Cafe and Restaurant - Downham
Ancient Mariner Inn - Old Hunstanton
Baltika - Lynn
Bank House Hotel - Lynn
Berni Beans - Huntanton
Country Line Buffet Bar - Lynn train station
Denny’s Fish and Chips - Gaywood
Downahm Tandoori - Downham
Elliot’s Desserts - Hunstanton
Flames Kebab - Lynn
Globe Inn - Upwell
Harry’s Fish Bar - Hunstanton
Harry’s Plaice - West Winch
Henry’s of Hunstanton - Hunstanton
KFC - Lynn
King William Public House - Terrington St Clement
Lamb and Flag - Welney
Live and Let Live Public House - Lynn
Marriotts Warehouse - Lynn
New Ho Wong - Downham
North Beach Fish Bar - Heacham
Oriental Palace Chinese Restaurant - West Winch
Liv Pan Asia - Stow Bridge
River Lane Fish Bar - Gaywood
Rumbles - Wisbech Road Lynn
Sand Clock Cafe Restaurant and Bar - Lynn
Snettisham Beach Bar - Snettisham
Spice Inn - Lynn
Staithe Smokehouse - Brancaster Staithe
Sunset Inn - Hunstanton
Taste of China - Lynn
Tasty House - Downham
Thaxters Coffee Shop - Dersingham
The Anvil Inn - Congham
The Barn - North Creake
The Blue Bell - Stoke Ferry
The Copper Kettle - Hunstanton
The Crown Inn - East Rudham
The Daily Grind - Lynn
The Drunken Monkey - Lynn
The Eagle - Lynn
The Ffolkes Arms - Hillington
The Pantry - Downham
The Rose and Crown - Harpley
The Sandboy - Bawsey
The Seat Coffee House - Downham
The Swan - Fincham
The White Hart - Lynn
Tilly’s Cafe - Burnham Market
Tipsy Teapot - Lynn
Wenns Chop and Ale House - Lynn
Worzals Bar and Grill - Walsoken
Businesses with three-star ratings (Generally satisfactory) in 2023-25:
Barkers and Baristas - Lynn
Chilli Masters - Lynn
The Dial House Cafe - Downham
Double Dragon - Lynn
Dragonfly Hotel - Lynn
King’s Head Country Hotel - Great Bircham
La Mamas - Terrington St Clement
Marham Chinese Takeaway - Marham
Norfolk Deli - Hunstanton
Oriental Chef - Lynn
Renegades - Lynn
Royal Gourmet - Lynn
Spice Garden - Heacham
Taste of India, also trading as Hot Pot, Antoni Pizza and Send Noods - Lynn
The Hot Hut - Gayton
The Lattice House - Lynn
The Mermaid Fish and Chips - Burnham Market
The Wildfowler - Terrington St Clement
Voujon - Lynn
Waterside Bar - Hunstanton
Businesses with two-star ratings (Improvement Necessary) in 2023-25:
Brenhars FIsh Bar - Hunstanton
Jamie’s Bar and Grill - Tilney All Saints
Pizza Express - Lynn
The Wildfowler - Lynn
Top Chef - Lynn
Businesses with one-star ratings (Major Improvement Necessary) in 2023-25:
Good Earth Chinese Takeaway - Stoke Ferry
Lillie’s Cafe - Walsoken
The India Gate - Lynn
The Lord Napier - Lynn
The Ostrich - Castle Acre
Top Dinner Chinese Takeaway - Downham