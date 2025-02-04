Every place that serves food is given a hygiene rating up and down the country.

Some have received glowing five out of five ratings, which are classed as ‘very good’ and require no improvement. But this is not the case for all.

On the other end of the scale, some eateries have received a one or zero out of five rating, meaning there is either ‘major’ or ‘urgent improvement necessary’.

On the left are Baytree at Hilgay (top) and Naxos in Downham (bottom) who received five star ratings. Pizza express in Lynn received a two star rating and the India Gate received one star. Pictures: Google Maps

All ratings, issued by West Norfolk Council, are publicly available to view online.

Some of those to have received perfect ratings are Baytree in Hilgay, Giardini Di Naxos in Downham and the King’s Lynn Tandoori.

However, those with lower ratings include Pizza Express in Lynn receiving a two out of five rating and India Gate in Lynn slammed with a one out of five.

Curious to find out what rating your favourite restaurant, cafe or takeaway has received? Make sure to keep an eye out for your favourite in the list below…

Businesses with five-star ratings (Very good) in 2023-25:

00 Pizza, North Runcton

4 In Love, Lynn

AG Landymore & Son, Stow Bridge

Ali’s Kebab and Fish and Chips, Outwell

Allium, Downham

Amy’s Restaurant, Gaywood

Andymacs Fish and Chip shop, Terrington St Clement

Apple Cafe, West Acre

Arbuckles, Downham

Bawsey Ltd, Bawsey

Beach View, Hunstanton

Beijing Express, Lynn

Biagio’s, East Rudham

Bircham Windmill, Great Bircham

Bistons Fish Shop, Lynn

Breakfast and Brownies, Heacham

Briarfields Hotel - Titchwell

Brothers In Arms - Walpole St Andrew

Burger King - Lynn

Cafe Legge - Hunstanton

Cafe Moccha - Lynn

Cafe Roasta - Lynn

Caffe Nero - Lynn

Caley Hall Hotel - Old Hunstanton

Canto Da Rosinha - Lynn

Carpenters Arms - East Winch

Castle Acre Fish and Chips - Castle Acre

Cave Kitchen - Downham

Chalk and Cheese Bed and Breakfast - Shouldham

Charcoal Grill - Lynn

China Rose - Emneth

Chives - Hunstanton

Cobbles Tea Room - Lynn

Congham Hall - Grimston

Cornerstone Cafe - Lynn

Costa Coffee - branches on Hardwick Industrial Estate, Downham, Hardwick Retail Park, West Lynn, High Street Lynn, Hunstanton, Broad Street Lynn

Cream Me Up Scotty - Downham

Crown & Mitre - Lynn

Dawinee Thai Restaurant - Gaywood

Direct Pizza - Downham

Docking Fish Bar - Docking

Domino’s Pizza - St Nicholas Retail Park Lynn, Hardwick Industrial Estate, Lynn

Donatos Pizza & Kebab House- Marham

Downham Cafe - Downham

Downham Home And Garden - Downham

Dukes Head Hotel - Lynn

Eatwell Cafe and Restaurant - Lynn

Elliot’s Fish and Chips - Hunstanton

Ems Den - Hunstanton

Eric’s Pizza - Thornham

Eric’s Fish and Chips -Thornham

Farmers Arms Inn - South Wootton

Feltwell Chinese Takeaway - Feltwell

Fishers of Hunstanton - Hunstanton

Five Frying Fish - Hunstanton

Freebridge Farm Brewers Fayre - West Lynn

Frydays - Lynn

Gaywood Pizza House and Coffee House - Gaywood

Gem’s Peri Peri - Lynn

George and Dragon Public House - Wereham

Georgies Cafe - Hunstanton

Giardini Di Naxos - Downham

Globe Hotel - Lynn

Grants Restaurant - Lynn

Greggs - High Street Lynn, Broad Street Lynn, Hardwick Industrial Estate Lynn and Downham

Guac and Mole - Hillington

Harrison Brothers Rock n Roll Diner - Hunstanton

Heacham Fish Bar - Heacham

Heacham Halt Cafe - Heacham

Heacham Manor Hotel - Heacham

Rose and Crown - Hilgay

Hob in the Well - Lynn

Hunstanton Pizza - Hunstanton

Istanbul Kebab House and Fish Bar - Lynn

Jack’s Restaurant - Stow Bridge

Just Jades Tearoom - Walpole St Andrew

King’s Lynn Tandoori - Gaywood

Kings Arms - Shouldham

Knights Hill Hotel and Barn - South Wootton

Le Strange Arms Hotel - Old Hunstanton

Lightouse Cafe - Hunstanton

Liquor and Loaded - Lynn

Little Barns Coffee Shop - Northwold

Little Chippy - Downham

Loke Road Fish Bar - North Lynn

Mabel Bakery - Downham

Magdalen Traditional Fish and Chips - Magdalen

Manor Road Fish Bar and Kebab - Dersingham

Maya Bistro - Lynn

McDonald’s -Downham, High Street Lynn, West Lynn, Campbells Meadow Lynn

Mei Tea - Lynn

Mem’s Kitchen - both branches in Lynn

Middletons Steak House and Grill - Middleton

Mikeys Coffee - Hunstanton

Millennium Pizza - Downham

Nando’s - Lynn

New China - Lynn

Nip and Growler - Lynn

No 33 Hunstanton - Hunstanton

Norburys - Lynn

Norfolk Lavender Farm Shop - Heacham

Novus Restaurant and Cafe - College of West Anglia, Lynn

Ocean Fish Bar- Upper Marham

Old Marine Bar - Hunstanton

Old Town Beach Cafe - Old Hunstanton

Orb and Sceptre - South Wootton

Panda Kitchen - Burnham Market

Papa John’s Pizza - Lynn

Pavilion Coffee House - Gaywood

Pearl River - Lynn

Pebbles Coffee Shop - Snettisham

Petals Tea Room - Dersingham

Phansa Thai Restaurant - Downham

PicaPau - Lynn

Pizza Hut - Lynn

Platform One Cafe and Takeaway - Downham

Poco Lounge - Lynn

Portland Plaice Fish and Chips - Lynn

Prezzo - Lynn

Purrr Cafe - Lynn

QEH Hospital Kitchen and Cafe - Lynn

Queen Victoria - Snettisham

Rav’s Fish and Chips - Upwell

Reeds Homestore - Downham

Reffley Fish Bar - Lynn

Reg’s Fish and Chips- Hunstanton

Rodwell’s Fish and Chips - Watlington

Rose and Crown - Snettisham

Rumbles - Methwold

Rumbles - Downham

Rumbles - Gayton

Rusty Krab Rum Shop and Bar - Lynn

Salad Bowl Cafe - Hunstanton

Seabank Fish and Chips - Lynn

Silk Road - Heacham

Silver Sands - Heacham

Silver Teaspoon - Lynn

Silverspoon Cafe and Restaurant - Lynn

Smiths The Bakers - Lynn

Smokey Jo’s Restaurant and Grill

Snettisham Beach Fish and Chips - Snettisham

South Wootton Takeaway - South Wootton

Spice Hut - Downham

Star Kebab - Hunstanton

Starbucks - Walton Highway, Lynn and High Street Lynn

Steam House Cafe - Lynn

Strikes Bowl - Lynn

Subway - High Street Lynn, Gaywood, Downham, Hardwick Retail Park Lynn, and Tennyson Road Lynn

Tea and the Gang Artisan Tea Shop - Lynn

Tennyson Tandoori - Lynn

Terracotta House - Downham

Terrington Fish Bar - Terrington St John

Tesco Family Dining - Hunstanton

The Anatolia Kebab - Gaywood

The Andel Lodge - Tottenhill

The Angel - Watlington

The Barn Restaurant - Terrington St John

The Barn Restaurant - Hilgay

The Bell Inn - Denver

The Black Horse Inn - Castle Rising

The Burnhams Tea Room Cafe - Burnham Market

The Bushel and Strike - Heacham

The Catch - Lynn

The Chequers - Wimbotsham

The China Garden House - Hunstanton

The Cock - Magdalen

The Codfather - West Lynn

The Crab Hut - Brancaster

The Crown Hotel - Downham

The Crown Inn - Gayton

The Crown Lodge Hotel - Outwell

The Dabbling Duck - Great Massingham

The Duck Inn - Stanhoe

The Farmhouse at Fincham - Fincham

The Feathers Hotel - Dersingham

The Filling Station - Lynn

The Fish Piper - Feltwell

The Fish Shed - Brancaster Staithe

The Foldgate Inn - Stradsett

The Golden Lion Hotel - Hunstanton

The Hare Arms - Stow Bardolph

The Hero - Burnham Overy Staithe

The Heron - Stow Bridge

The Honeystone - Hunstanton

The Hoste Arms - Burnham Market

The Hunstanton Ski Club Cafe and Bar - Hunstanton

The Jolly Farmers - Fakenham

The Jolly Sailors - Brancaster Staithe

The Kebab Master - Lynn

The Lodge - Old Hunstanton

The Lord Nelson - Burnham Thorpe

The Maids Head - Lynn

The Neptune Inn - Old Hunstanton

The Norfolk Cheese Company - Downham

The Norfolk Deli Cafe- Hunstanton

The Old Bank - Snettisham

The Old Store - Snettisham

The Old White Bell - Southery

The Orange Tree - Thornham

The Ostrich Inn - South Creake

The Pavilion- Heacham

The Pavilion - Hunstanton

The Ship Hotel - Brancaster

The Stag - West Acre

The Swan Inn - South Wootton

The Terrace - Hunstanton

The Three Horseshoes - Roydon

The Titchwell Manor Hotel - Titchwell

The Warehouse Taproom and Restaurant - Setchey

The Wash and Tope - Hunstanton

The Wellington - Feltwell

The West Norfolk Pub - Heacham

The Whalebone - Downham

The White Horse Hotel - Brancaster Staithe

The Woolpack Inn - Terrington St John

Thornham Deli - Thornham

Titash - Downham

Tropics Fish and Chips - Dersingham

Tubbies Takeaway - Hunstanton

Unique Castle Rising Tea Rooms - Castle Rising

Vegas Fish Bar - Hunstanton

Vegas Coffee Shop - Hunstanton

Waffle-opolis - Lynn

White Horse - Gaywood

Wimpy - Lynn

Wootton Fish Bar - South Wootton

Yo! Sushi - Tesco Gaywood

Businesses with four-star ratings (good) in 2023-25:

Anada Cafe and Restaurant - Downham

Ancient Mariner Inn - Old Hunstanton

Baltika - Lynn

Bank House Hotel - Lynn

Berni Beans - Huntanton

Country Line Buffet Bar - Lynn train station

Denny’s Fish and Chips - Gaywood

Downahm Tandoori - Downham

Elliot’s Desserts - Hunstanton

Flames Kebab - Lynn

Globe Inn - Upwell

Harry’s Fish Bar - Hunstanton

Harry’s Plaice - West Winch

Henry’s of Hunstanton - Hunstanton

KFC - Lynn

King William Public House - Terrington St Clement

Lamb and Flag - Welney

Live and Let Live Public House - Lynn

Marriotts Warehouse - Lynn

New Ho Wong - Downham

North Beach Fish Bar - Heacham

Oriental Palace Chinese Restaurant - West Winch

Liv Pan Asia - Stow Bridge

River Lane Fish Bar - Gaywood

Rumbles - Wisbech Road Lynn

Sand Clock Cafe Restaurant and Bar - Lynn

Snettisham Beach Bar - Snettisham

Spice Inn - Lynn

Staithe Smokehouse - Brancaster Staithe

Sunset Inn - Hunstanton

Taste of China - Lynn

Tasty House - Downham

Thaxters Coffee Shop - Dersingham

The Anvil Inn - Congham

The Barn - North Creake

The Blue Bell - Stoke Ferry

The Copper Kettle - Hunstanton

The Crown Inn - East Rudham

The Daily Grind - Lynn

The Drunken Monkey - Lynn

The Eagle - Lynn

The Ffolkes Arms - Hillington

The Pantry - Downham

The Rose and Crown - Harpley

The Sandboy - Bawsey

The Seat Coffee House - Downham

The Swan - Fincham

The White Hart - Lynn

Tilly’s Cafe - Burnham Market

Tipsy Teapot - Lynn

Wenns Chop and Ale House - Lynn

Worzals Bar and Grill - Walsoken

Businesses with three-star ratings (Generally satisfactory) in 2023-25:

Barkers and Baristas - Lynn

Chilli Masters - Lynn

The Dial House Cafe - Downham

Double Dragon - Lynn

Dragonfly Hotel - Lynn

King’s Head Country Hotel - Great Bircham

La Mamas - Terrington St Clement

Marham Chinese Takeaway - Marham

Norfolk Deli - Hunstanton

Oriental Chef - Lynn

Renegades - Lynn

Royal Gourmet - Lynn

Spice Garden - Heacham

Taste of India, also trading as Hot Pot, Antoni Pizza and Send Noods - Lynn

The Hot Hut - Gayton

The Lattice House - Lynn

The Mermaid Fish and Chips - Burnham Market

The Wildfowler - Terrington St Clement

Voujon - Lynn

Waterside Bar - Hunstanton

Businesses with two-star ratings (Improvement Necessary) in 2023-25:

Brenhars FIsh Bar - Hunstanton

Jamie’s Bar and Grill - Tilney All Saints

Pizza Express - Lynn

The Wildfowler - Lynn

Top Chef - Lynn

Businesses with one-star ratings (Major Improvement Necessary) in 2023-25:

Good Earth Chinese Takeaway - Stoke Ferry

Lillie’s Cafe - Walsoken

The India Gate - Lynn

The Lord Napier - Lynn

The Ostrich - Castle Acre

Top Dinner Chinese Takeaway - Downham