Currys PC World has unveiled plans for a phased reopening of 131 of its stores from next week - including the one in King's Lynn - initially opening as expert ‘Tech Help Hubs’ to support customers with existing tech needs.

Launching from Monday, June 15, the move from the UK’s largest electrical retailer, will see Currys PC World colleagues on hand across 131 stores, dubbed ‘Tech Help Hubs,’ to:

- Help customers with tech advice and problem-solving, no matter where it was purchased