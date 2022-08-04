Greyfriars Art Space has secured a new deal meaning exhibitions are being held in Lynn's Custom House for six months.

Paul Ebbens and Peter Swann are the first artists to appear in the Custom House, who say their artwork is "completely different."

Ebbens and Swann's exhibition named "and now for something completely different" is on until Saturday, August 13.

Paul Ebbens (left) and Peter Swann (right) at their exhibition at Lynn's Custom House. (58358620)

Both artists said how pleased they were that the iconic Custom House is being used.

"Art to me is how I live, the facilities in Lynn are very limited so I'm pleased we have this space," said Peter.

Both of the artists work is inspired by Covid-19, from the wearing of face coverings, to the sunny days experienced back in April 2020.

Some of the artwork on display at Lynn's custom house until Saturday, August 13. (58358565)

"Covid has inspired this exhibition, making art got me through harder times," said Paul.

Artwork by Paul Ebbens inspired by Covid-19, the eyes reflecting the only facial feature you can see when wearing a face covering (58358232)

King's Lynn's Custom House currently holds an art exhibition by Peter Swann and Paul Ebbens (58358681)

The exhibition is made up of assembledge, by Peter and ceramics, by Paul.