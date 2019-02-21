Custom House to shut next month for repairs
Lynn’s Custom House will be closed to the public for several weeks next month to enable repair work to take place, borough council chiefs announced today.
The closure means that the town’s Tourist Information Centre will temporary relocate to the Stories of Lynn complex at the town hall from Monday, March 4.
West Norfolk Council officials said the Custom House, which is a grade one listed structure, would be closed for up to four weeks from that date.
The move is to enable what the authority describes as “routine maintenance work” to be carried out on the ceilings of the 17th century building.
The authority added that all normal tourist information services will be available to visitors at Stories of Lynn, on the Saturday Market Place.
All contact details for the centre will also be unaffected by the change of venue.
