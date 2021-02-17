Shoppers in West Norfolk will be refunded if they have been double charged by one of Britain's biggest supermarket chains, officials have insisted.

Tesco has today apologised and sought to reassure customers after Lynn was named as one of the areas where the problem has been identified.

An investigation by the consumer website MoneySavingExpert.com has found that thousands of Tesco customers may have had card payments taken twice, or even three times, for a single transaction.

The queue outside Tesco on the Hardwick Industrial Estate, shortly before the store opened on Friday morning at 6 am.. (44469133)

Lynn was named as one of the areas affected by the problem, which is thought to date back to early February, along with branches in Suffolk, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and South Wales.

The company has not said which stores have been affected by the problem.

But a spokesman said: “Due to a technical error, some customer card payments have been authorised more than once.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused, and we want to reassure affected customers that they will only pay for their purchases once and any duplicate transactions will be reversed.”

It is believed the problem is UK-wide and may have affected shoppers using any of its different types of store, including Express, Extra, Metro, fuel stations and superstores.

Online orders have not been affected.

Shoppers who had been overcharged have taken to social media to complain.

If you’ve also been charged extra for bank fees, the supermarket is considering refund requests on a case-by-case basis.

If you're shopping in-store at Tesco, or have done recently, customers should keep a close eye on their bank or card statement to see if they've been double-charged.