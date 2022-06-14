More than 40,000 trees are available at a discount for the public across West Norfolk, thanks to the launch of a new scheme.

The Jubilee Trees for Norfolk are supporting the Queen’s Green Canopy – a scheme to coincide with the celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – where people from across the UK are invited to ‘plant a tree for the Jubilee’.

Half-price tree packs will be available at seven county tree collection points including Fakenham and Lynn. Applications are now open and the packs will be ready for collection in the planting season between December 2022-February 2023.

Plaque at North Wootton by borough mayor of The Queen's Green Canopy, Platinum Jubilee 2022. MLNF-22PM06016

The Jubilee Trees for Norfolk scheme is being funded to a total of £50,000 Norfolk County Council and the Government through the Trees Outside Woodland project.

Cllr Eric Vardy, cabinet member for environment and waste, said: “Getting involved with Jubilee Trees for Norfolk and supporting the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative is a wonderful way to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and to improve the environment in both rural and urban areas.

"In the long term, this will not only help create new habitats for wildlife in Norfolk but also provide a fantastic opportunity for residents and community groups to do something positive for their county.

“It is also a key part of the Norfolk County Council’s response to tackling the challenges of climate change and will help towards our net zero carbon goals as part of our Environmental Policy.”

Jubilee Trees for Norfolk is part of the 1 Million Trees for Norfolk project, an ambitious initiative to work in partnership with communities, landowners, other agencies, businesses and individuals across the county to enable one million trees to be planted over five years.

In the 2021/22 planting season, the 1 Million Trees team enabled nearly 45,000 trees to be planted through a range of innovative projects. Now the team is launching new initiatives to get even more trees planted in the 2022/23 planting season.

Find out more about the 1 Million Trees for Norfolk project and how to apply for the Jubilee Trees for Norfolk here: www.norfolk.gov.uk/jubileetrees