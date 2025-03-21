Cuts to key disability benefits could be a “potential disaster” for people in West Norfolk, a charity has warned.

This week, the Labour Government has unveiled drastic cuts to the benefits system - leading to worries that many sick and disabled claimants will be left worse off.

Liz Kendall, the Welfare Secretary, argues the changes are needed to “fix the broken benefits system”, balance the nation’s books, and get more people back into work.

Vickie Joel has warned of a ‘potential disaster’

Around £5billion is expected to be slashed by the end of the decade.

But Vickie Joel, the charity co-ordinator of the Lynn-based West Norfolk Disability Information Service (WNDiS), says the announcement has already been “distressing” for many.

This is mostly down to the fact that only the most severely disabled will now be able to claim personal independence payments (PIP), the key disability benefit that is not linked to work.

MP Terry Jermy believes some of the concerns are ‘unfounded’

“The news about the cuts in disability benefits was very anxiety-making for people who rely on them,” Ms Joel said.

“During the period leading up to the announcement, there was also understandable anxiety, and WNDiS clients were asking the charity for predictions on how they would be affected.

“The benefit system is hard for people to access and complicated, and there were opportunities for more and better reforms to it.

“The statement that the PIP assessments would be recorded and of a high standard and therefore fairer was welcome, as well as the decision to listen to disabled people as the changes are thrashed out.

“So was the point that they should still decide how it is spent - a really important part the PIP benefit, because it acknowledges that disabled people are best placed to know what they need.

“However, the prediction that 1.2million people will be worse off and that most of the cuts will be from PIP is a potential disaster for many households.

“It is particularly distressing for disabled people because it comes after austerity, the pandemic as well as a continuing cost of living crisis.”

Mrs Joel and WNDiS, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, help with the likes of PIP appeals and blue badge applications.

They also help disabled people sort out appropriate, accessible housing and have given valuable support to families whose children require extra help at school or college.

A number of Labour MPs have voiced opposition to the benefit cuts, suggesting they could lead to “immense suffering” and the deaths of some of the most vulnerable people.

However, Terry Jermy, the Labour MP for South West Norfolk, believes there has been some “unfounded” concern.

He told the Lynn News: “Regrettably, there has been a lot of confusion before the statement about what the Government proposals actually were which caused unnecessary anxiety. Many of those concerns have been unfounded.

“As someone who has previously accessed support with PIP in relation to my father, it is clear the system needs to change - it is too slow and unnecessarily complicated and causes hardship.

“I particularly welcome measures to provide more support for those who can work so they can actually get into work as there are too many barriers that exist.

“But I also want to ensure the most vulnerable in society are properly supported and that dignity and fairness are at the heart of these decisions.”

North West Norfolk MP James Wild was contacted for comment.