The son of a 60-year-old who tragically died last year after an accident at work will be cycling 50 miles with two friends in his memory.

Stephen Ellis, known locally as Ellie, was transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by the Magpas Air Ambulance after he fell off a ladder with a suspected heart episode.

The South Wootton scaffolder died the following day on November 10 after being airlifted to hospital.

Pictured from left are Mat Barlow, Annette Ablewhite of Magpas, Jason Ellis and Gary Daw MLNF-20PM10185

One year on, Ellie’s son Jason and his two friends Mat Barlow and Gary Daw will by cycling from Addenbrooke’s to Knights Hill on Sunday, November 8 in aid of Magpas Air Ambulance during the challenging pandemic period.

Remembering Ellie, Mr Barlow’s wife Heidi said: “He had been a local scaffolder for over 30 years so was well known by many. He was the life and soul of a party, especially his own which he held frequently in his home bar.”

Mrs Barlow added: “We really wanted to raise awareness about what these emergency services are doing for people. They are saving lives everywhere so we want to do as much fundraising as we can.

“Magpas were first on scene to keep Ellie alive until Addenbrooke’s. He was put on a ventilator but the injuries were too severe.

“It was recommended the machine was turned off on the Sunday after the accident on the Saturday. The team at Addenbrooke’s were absolutely amazing in their efforts.”

Magpas community and events officer Annette Ablewhite visited Mr Barlow’s Auto Centre office on the North Lynn Industrial Estate on Wednesday to hand over vests and collection buckets for the cyclists.

Ellie was a much-loved husband of Sara and left behind three sons, one stepson and one stepdaughter.

Collectively, the three have raised more than £2,000 so far through online Just Giving pages. Mr Barlow’s can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/heidi-barlow1 .