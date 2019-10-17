Cycle challenge to support West Norfolk girl with rare bone cancer

Eight men will take part in a 24-hour cycle challenge in Lynn to raise money for a girl who has been diagnosed with a very rare form of bone cancer.

Five-year-old Lily Wright, from Tilney All Saints, has been diagnosed with Paediatric Chordoma which affects around one in 20 million youngsters.

She is currently undergoing radiotherapy treatment at the Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

From left to right are Steve Bramham, Tom Hunn, Benjamin Parr, Arnold Soblys and Rob Harman

The cycling challenge has been organised by Tom Hunn whose daughter is a class mate of Lily’s at Tilney All Saints Primary School.

Along with seven other colleagues at Hughes Electrical, the cyclists will be taking part in the challenge at their store on Norfolk Street in Lynn.

Mr Hunn said: “When I heard about her [Lily’s] condition I was determined to try and help.

“As a keen cyclist I hit upon the idea of a Cyclothon and was delighted when so many of my colleagues offered their support. We will be taking turns on the special ‘turbo trainer’ to complete the marathon event and we are delighted Jon Wright will be cycling the final leg.”

The Cyclothon will start at 1pm next Friday and will finish at 2pm the following day.

Funds raised will be split between the cancer ward at Addenbrooke’s and the Drew Barker-Wright charity which has been supporting Lily.

This charity was founded by a couple whose son died from the bone cancer in 2017.

Joining Mr Dunn for the Cyclothon will be Rob Harman, Benjamin Parr, Arnold Soblys, Steve Bramham, Stuart Baker and Phill Coady, plus Nigel Jeavons from the Hunstanton branch of Hughes.

Leading up to the day of the challenge, visitors to the Lynn store will be able to donate a minimum of £1 to guess the number of miles that will be covered over the duration of the event.

The winner of this will receive a £40 Hughes gift voucher.

Anyone wishing to donate or help with the Cyclothon can also contact Mr Hunn on 01553 766551.

Paediatric Chordoma is a childhood cancer which occurs in the bones of the spine and skull base.

For more information go to www.dbwcharity.org.