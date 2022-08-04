Today is Cycle to Work Day and the organisation is celebrating a decade of promoting more power to the pedal.

The aim of the group is to encourage commuters who usually travel by other modes of transport to switch to using a bicycle, even if it is just for one day of the year.

Their cycle scheme helps people buy a discounted bike and spread the cost of the payments.

Family On Cycle Ride In Countryside Smiling At Camera. (58161230)

So there's really no excuse not to try it, is there?

A Cycle to Work Day spokesperson said: "Thousands of commuters have made the switch to cycling to work.

"They’ve got fitter, reduced their stress levels, saved loads of money on commuting costs which has never been more important and done their bit for the environment."

The Lynn News would love to hear from readers if you have taken the decision to cycle to work today rather than commute.

Email our team at newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk